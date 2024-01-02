Independent and AL candidates from Gazipur-4, Jashore-4 can run for election: SC

Politics

UNB
02 January, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 02:01 pm

Related News

Independent and AL candidates from Gazipur-4, Jashore-4 can run for election: SC

UNB
02 January, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 02:01 pm
Bangladesh Supreme Court. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh Supreme Court. Photo: Collected

Candidacies of the independent and Awami League candidates from Gazipur-4 and Jashore-4 constituencies respectively are valid after the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today rejected petitions in this connection.

The concerned candidates are Alam Ahmad, running independently in Gazipur-4, and AL candidate Enamul Haque Babul of Jashore-4.

A six-member full and regular bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the orders after hearing writ petitions on the issues.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In Gazipur, deputy commissioner and returning officer Abul Fate Mohammad Shafiqul Islam scrapped the nomination paper of Alam, advisor to the central committee of the AL's associate body Krishak League and also nephew of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad, citing him as a loan defaulter during evaluation.

Later, he submitted an appeal to the Election Commission (EC) but his nomination was declared invalid on 13 December.

Alam Ahmad, a well-known industrialist, moved to the High Court (HC) with a writ petition but it rejected his appeal on 18 December.

He again submitted another petition to the Appellate Division challenging the HC order while the Chamber Court of the Appellate Division ordered the authorities concerned to give him a chance to join the election scheduled for 7 January.

Awami League-backed candidate and current MP Simeen Hussain Rimi, daughter of the late Tajuddin Ahmad, filed a petition to the Chamber Court seeking withdrawal of the order.

Finally today, the Appellate Division upheld the Chamber Court's order by rejecting Simeen's petition.

On the other hand, the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan also declared the candidacy of Awami League-nominated candidate Enamul Haque Babul valid by rejecting two separate writ petitions filed by two independent candidates from the Jashore-4 seat.

Independent candidates Sukriti Kumar Mandal and Ranajit Kumar Roy submitted the petitions to the EC bringing allegations of loan default and seeking cancellation of Enamul's candidacy.

On 13 December, the EC cancelled his candidacy after hearing the appeals in this regard.

Enraged by this, the Awami League candidate filed a petition to the HC which directly rejected it on 18 December.

After a hearing, the Appellate Division noted that his candidacy was valid on the following day.

The EC submitted an appeal seeking withdrawal of the Appellate Division's order.

Finally today, a hearing was held on the petition in the court, and Enamul can now run for election.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chaabi House: Where form follows fiction

Chaabi House: Where form follows fiction

1h | Habitat
Photo: Rajib Dhar

The pentennial poster fest

1h | Features
National Archives Building in Agargaon houses documents like newspapers, maps, gazettes, government publications, political manifestos and land records of historical values. Photos: Rajib Dhar

National Archives: Inside Bangladesh's largest repository of historical documents

5h | Panorama
The big Doomsday theme last year was the existential risk from rapidly evolving AI technology. Elon Musk says Tesla has the finest in apocalypse technology. Photo: Collected

Apocalypse now? Only in our fevered dreams

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Private credit growth slows despite rising deposits

Private credit growth slows despite rising deposits

37m | Videos
Import and export of readymade garments; Confusion over 15% VAT law at ports

Import and export of readymade garments; Confusion over 15% VAT law at ports

1h | Videos
Kyiv has continued to export grains from key deep-sea ports

Kyiv has continued to export grains from key deep-sea ports

3h | Videos
Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

18h | Videos