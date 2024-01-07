Incumbents face stiff competition from independent candidates in election races

TBS Report
07 January, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 02:54 pm

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The battle lines are drawn as voting progresses in Bangladesh, with several incumbent ministers, state ministers, and deputy ministers facing strong challenges from independent candidates.

Data from the Election Commission's Smart Election Management BD app reveals intriguing trends in key constituencies as of 12pm today.

In Chandpur-3 (Sadar) constituency, the election battle is unfolding between Awami League's Joint Secretary and Education Minister Dipu Moni, contesting with the party's "boat" symbol, and former district Awami League president Shamsul Haque Bhuiyan, who is running as an independent candidate. As of noon, 14% of the votes have been cast in 16 of the 165 polling stations in the constituency.

In Narayanganj-1 (Rupganj) constituency, the Awami League has nominated the incumbent MP and Minister of Textiles and Jute, Golam Dastagir Gazi, who has represented the constituency for the past 15 years. Nine other candidates, including Trinamool BNP Secretary General Taimur Alam Khandaker and former Upazila Parishad chairman Shahjahan Bhuiyan, are contesting in this constituency. As of 12 noon, 36% of the votes have been cast in 10 of the 129 centres.

In Pirojpur-1 (Sadar-Nazirpur-Indurankhani) constituency, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim is vying for the election on Awami League's nomination, with his main rival being independent candidate AKM Awal, the district Awami League president and a two-time former MP. So far, 8% of the votes have been cast in 2 of the 167 centres.

In Netrokona-2 (Sadar-Barhatta) constituency, State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru is seeking re-election with the boat symbol and is being challenged by former youth and sports minister Arif Khan Joy, running as an independent candidate. As of this noon, 20% of the votes have been cast in 23 of the 172 polling stations.

In Dhaka-19 (Savar-Ashulia), incumbent MP Md Enamur Rahman, also the state minister for Disaster Management and Relief, has secured the Awami League's nomination. However, he faces a strong challenge from independent candidates – former Awami League MP Talukdar Mohammad Towhid Jung Murad, and Md Saiful Islam, the recently resigned chairman of Dhamosona Union Parishad and general secretary of Ashulia Awami League. As of 12 noon, 8% of the votes have been cast in 28 of the 165 polling stations in this constituency.

In Meherpur-1, a tough battle is expected between incumbent MP and State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain and the independent candidate, Awami League's Professor Abdul Mannan. As of this noon, 32% of the votes have been cast in 26 of the 116 polling stations.

In Lalmonirhat-2 constituency, Awami League candidate Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed is facing a strong independent candidate, district Awami League's Vice-President Sirajul Haque. So far, 15% of the votes have been cast in 10 of the 144 polling stations here.

In Naogaon-1, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder is challenged by party-backed independent candidate Khalekuzzaman Tota, a five-time elected chairman of Chandan Nagar Union Parishad. As of 12 noon, 8% of the votes have been cast in 28 of the 165 polling stations.

The faceoff in Narsingdi-4 is between the boat candidate, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, and the independent candidate Monohardi upazila chairman Saiful Islam. So far, 20% of the votes have been cast in 17 of the 158 centres in the constituency.

In Rajshahi-6 constituency, Awami League candidate State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam is being challenged by strong independent candidate Rahenul Haque Rayhan, the senior vice-president of Rajshahi district Awami League. As of 12 noon, 28% of the votes have been cast in 9 out of the 118 centres.

 

