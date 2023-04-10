Imran Khan's PTI releases white paper marking one year of ruling party's governance

TBS Report
10 April, 2023, 02:25 pm
10 April, 2023

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) launched a white paper on Sunday to mark the first year of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in power and underlined how the ruling coalition had "devastated" the economy and "contravened" the Constitution.

The document spans six chapters and criticises the PDM government's style of governance, particularly the treatment meted out to the opposition party by the ruling coalition. It also deliberates on issues related to the economy, the Constitution, democracy and rule of law, political exploitation of state institutions, attack on the judiciary, 'chained' foreign policy, and law and order,  reports Dawn.

The white paper has been dedicated by the PTI to party Chief Imran Khan, as well as the party workers and citizens of Pakistan who are "fighting and facing torture for real independence" and democracy.

PTI chairman, speaking via video link from his residence in Zaman Park, accused the government of ravaging the country's institutions, rule of law, and economy and violations of basic human rights during the launch of the white paper.

Imran Khan launched a white paper on the day he left the PM office, stating that the nation must know the fate of Pakistan due to decisions made behind closed doors.

He lamented the growth rate had slid down to 0.4% which has pushed at least four million people below the poverty line. "The 12% inflation has now risen to almost 35 per cent," he added.

He further accused the PDM government of resorting to lies and abuse of media to broadcast PDM's speeches.

