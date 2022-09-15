Imposed election roadmap won’t pay off: TIB

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has cast doubt on the success of the Election Commission's (EC) roadmap ahead of the upcoming parliamentary election, saying "an imposed action plan will not pay off".

"The roadmap should be considered as a draft and it should be finalised by discussing with stakeholders," TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said at a press conference on "Inclusive Elections: How to Overcome Challenges to Democratic Good Governance" on Thursday.

The EC unveiled the roadmap on Wednesday, marking 14 challenges including building trust, ensuring the neutrality of local administrations, and gaining confidence in electronic voting machines.

"The EC should carefully analyse the risks and the benefits of using electronic voting machines (EVMs) from political, technical and economic aspects," the TIB executive director told the press conference arranged on the occasion of the International Day of Democracy.

The TIB executive director also said the role of the commission is an important issue in the upcoming elections. Participatory elections are a big challenge but the biggest concern is ensuring a level playing field.

"If incumbent ministers and members of parliament (MPs) take the opportunity to run for election without resigning, it is not possible to ensure a level-playing field for other candidates," he added.

"Law enforcement agencies face a type of pressure. That makes it impossible to create a level-playing field," he observed.

Iftekharuzzaman called for legal reforms to ensure free, fair and inclusive 12th national elections to be held in December 2023 or the following month.

He said if the commission wants to win back trust, it has to decide the course of action.

Stating the administration and law enforcement agencies play an important role with the commission, he said, "It is necessary to think how to keep their role neutral."

Iftekharuzzaman said the role of administration and law enforcement agencies was not neutral in the last two parliamentary elections.

"The outline of the role of the government during the election should be finalised. Whatever the name of the election-time government, it must be free from conflict of interest and impartial. The provision of allowing ministers and parliamentarians to run for election while still holding their portfolios must be abolished," he added.

According to him, democracy is facing challenges worldwide.

"Opportunities for democratic progress have been created in Bangladesh, but it could not be achieved due to various obstacles," he said.

He said if important political parties do not participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections, their acceptance will be questioned.

Md Rafiqul Hasan, director of the research and policy department of TIB, while presenting the keynote at the event, highlighted the recommendations and said that all political parties should be responsible and sincere in making the elections effective for a peaceful transfer of power.

Controversial decision to use EVM in up to 150 constituencies should be revoked and cases of violation of the electoral code of conduct by candidates should be monitored regularly, he added.