I'll not bow down to any conspiracy: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Tuesday while there are conspiracies, she would not bow down to any conspiracy or any person.

"In 2001, I was prevented from taking office because I refused to sell the country's gas to foreigners, unlike Khaleda Zia, who ascended to power by endorsing a deal to sell it," said the premier while addressing the Awami League campaign rally held in the field of Govt Rajendra College in Faridpur.

Seeking votes for the "boat," from Faridpur people, the prime minister said, "The work for Bangladesh's graduation to a developing country needs to be continued. And this task can only be accomplished if "boat" (the electoral symbol of the Awami League) comes to power."

"The Awami League, during its 15-year tenure, has actively worked towards transforming the destiny of Bangladesh. We have successfully implemented initiatives such as building a digital Bangladesh, establishing over 8,000 digital centers nationwide, and ensuring mobile phone and wifi facilities for all. Additionally, we launched the Bangabandhu-1 satellite and set up computer labs to facilitate learning, working, and earning opportunities for our children. Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, I initiated online meetings through video conferences. We celebrated Mujib Year and the Golden Jubilee of the Liberation," said the prime minister.

She urged Faridpur people to vote for the 'boat' symbol to make the Awami League candidates victorious. In this regard, she introduced the Awami League candidates to the gathering during the event.

The meeting was presided over by Faridpur district Awami League President Shamim Haque, with General Secretary Shah Md Ishtiaque Arif moderating the programme.

Other speakers at the rally included Awami League presidium member Md Abdur Rahman, Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, Saifuzzaman Shekhor, Mayor Amitabh Bos, and various local leaders.