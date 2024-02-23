Illegal hoarders allies of BNP, want to oust Sheikh Hasina: Food Minister

Illegal hoarders are allies of the BNP, and they want to oust PM Sheikh Hasina, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said today (23 February).

He said this while inspecting the ongoing activities of the newly constructed bridge over Shib River in Naogaon's Radhanagar on Friday afternoon.

He also termed Illegal hoarders as enemies of the country.

"Two days before the election, the traders suddenly increased the price of rice by Tk8-10. They thought it would take a month to understand if someone else became the food minister. Meetings had to be held in every district to keep the rice market stable," he said.

The food minister also mentioned that anti-hoarding drives had to be conducted.

He also said the Radhanagar Bridge will play a role in boosting trade and commerce between Rajshahi and Naogaon districts.