If elected, my first task will be making Old Dhaka livable: Khokon

Former mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation Sayeed Khokon said on Friday that making Old Dhaka livable would be his first task if elected as a parliament member in the upcoming national election.

"Tokyo or Singapore City were once densely populated like Old Dhaka. However, these cities were developed through proper planning. We are also working towards such a dream. If elected, I will take initiatives to redevelop Old Dhaka under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina," Sayeed Khokon, Awami League candidate for Dhaka-6 constituency, made these remarks while addressing a public meeting at Baitul Izzat Jama Masjid on Nasir Uddin Sardar Lane in Old Dhaka.

He said, "My first identity is that I am a child of Old Dhaka. I believe that the people of this area will vote for me as a gift of their love, appreciating the work I have done during my tenure as the Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation and afterwards."

He added, "The Prime Minister has promised to give a smart Bangladesh as a gift, and we will work for a smart Dhaka."

Khokon predicted a higher voter turnout in this constituency compared to others, asserting that no one will be able to stop the voters of this area from going to the polling stations.