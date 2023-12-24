If anyone tries to discourage voters, they will be brought to book: EC Rashida 

TBS Report
24 December, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 08:29 pm

Election-Commissioner-Rashida-Sultana
File photo of Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana at her Agargaon office in the capital

If anyone obstructs or intimidates voters during the elections, they will be brought to book, Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana said today (24 December).

"Earlier, there was no possibility of punishing someone for obstructing, intimidating or threatening voters. But now, the RPO has been amended to bring them under the law," she said during a meeting with candidates, law enforcement officers and presiding officers at the Naogaon district commissioner's office this afternoon.

"Voting is a constitutional right of every citizen. Those who are still afraid of going to the polling stations are completely in the wrong. The current commission has amended the law to ensure exercising of voting rights," she added.

Members of the election probe committee, executive magistrates, returning officers and security forces are on the field, she said, adding, "They are monitoring everything, whether or not they get any complaints. 

"The commission is monitoring every activity of candidates. Action is also being taken if allegations against any candidate are found to be true. Preparations are underway to take action in the future as well," said the election commissioner.

Regarding allegations of assault on journalists, Rashida said they would be provided with legal assistance if the Election Commission receives such complaints.

