Identities of JU Shibir president, secretary revealed

The identities of the president and secretary of Bangladesh Islami Chhatrashibir's Jahangirnagar University (JU) unit have been revealed.

In a press statement issued yesterday (29 October), Harunur Rashid Rafi, a student of the Archaeology department from the 2016-17 session, and Muhibur Rahman Muhib, a student of the Bangla department from the 2017-18 session, identified themselves as the Shibir's JU unit president and secretary, respectively.

In the statement, they called for "ensuring an environment for practising healthy politics on campus with the participation of all parties".