Identify, punish policemen, govt officials who committed crimes without delay: Rizvi urges govt

Policemen who committed crimes must be swiftly identified and punished for their crimes without delay, BNP Senior Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi called on the government today (14 August).

"Those from within the government who helped the police force to kill these innocent children should also be brought to justice at the earliest," Rizvi said after visiting injured students under treatment at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital.

Calling on the interim government, the BNP leader also said, "It is also the responsibility of this government to ban the use of brutal weapons like shotguns by the police in movements and protests. Because today's interim government is walking on the path opened with the blood of these children and teenagers. The government has to act…in keeping with the people's wishes."

Speaking about former prime minister Sheikh Hasina he said, "Different national heroes of the world leave behind different achievements and we have seen Sheikh Hasina's achievements– innocent children suffering in hospital beds."

From 12-year-old to 16-year-old to 24-year-old, students are fighting with death in government hospitals, he said.

"This horror is the contribution of former illegal Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

