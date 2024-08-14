Identify, punish policemen, govt officials who committed crimes without delay: Rizvi urges govt

Politics

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 06:19 pm

Related News

Identify, punish policemen, govt officials who committed crimes without delay: Rizvi urges govt

“Those from within the government who helped the police force to kill these innocent children should also be brought to justice at the earliest," Rizvi said

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 06:19 pm
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected

Policemen who committed crimes must be swiftly identified and punished for their crimes without delay, BNP Senior Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi called on the government today (14 August). 

"Those from within the government who helped the police force to kill these innocent children should also be brought to justice at the earliest," Rizvi said after visiting injured students under treatment at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital.

Calling on the interim government, the BNP leader also said, "It is also the responsibility of this government to ban the use of brutal weapons like shotguns by the police in movements and protests. Because today's interim government is walking on the path opened with the blood of these children and teenagers. The government has to act…in keeping with the people's wishes."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Speaking about former prime minister Sheikh Hasina he said, "Different national heroes of the world leave behind different achievements and we have seen Sheikh Hasina's achievements– innocent children suffering in hospital beds."

From 12-year-old to 16-year-old to 24-year-old, students are fighting with death in government hospitals, he said.

"This horror is the contribution of former illegal Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Rizvi / Bangladesh / police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

6h | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

1h | Panorama
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

3d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Who will be the new prime minister of Japan?

Who will be the new prime minister of Japan?

1h | Videos
Sheikh Hasina's resignation: US denies involvement

Sheikh Hasina's resignation: US denies involvement

1h | Videos
"In the glass of liquor, the ice dances with a warm shimmer."

"In the glass of liquor, the ice dances with a warm shimmer."

2h | Videos
How relatives went missing, family members said; Demand for release

How relatives went missing, family members said; Demand for release

2h | Videos