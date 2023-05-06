I will fight till the end for my son, says Jahangir’s mother

Former mayor (dismissed) Mohammad Jahangir Alam's mother Zayeda Khatun has expressed her determination to relentlessly pursue justice for her son until the very end.

"My son dedicated his efforts to serving the residents of this city. He made significant improvements to the city's roads. However, his nomination paper was unjustly cancelled based on false allegations and conspiracies. I have taken a stand in the field to protest against this injustice," she said while talking to reporters in front of her home on Saturday (6 May).

Zayeda, who is also running for the post of mayor, said, "I want to demonstrate the depth of support and love the people of Ward 57 have for me through their votes. I will fight till the end for my son."

Jahangir's nomination papers were rejected on 30 April on the grounds of him being a loan defaulter. Later he appealed against the Election Commission's decision. However, the appeal authorities on Thursday (4 May) rejected his appeal.

Jahangir Alam said he has been denied justice and he will move to the High Court.

The former Gazipur city mayor submitted his nomination papers on 27 April to run for the post again as an independent candidate.

He was suspended from the post of mayor in November 2021 on charges of corruption, abuse of power and mismanagement. He was also expelled from the Awami League for breaking party discipline.

However, Jahangir was reinstated to the party in January this year, subject to conditions.

Jahangir Alam sought an Awami League nomination to be a candidate for the post of mayor in the Gazipur city elections. However, the party nominated Metropolitan Awami League President Azmat Ullah Khan.