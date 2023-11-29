I want to be a part of PM Hasina’s development agenda: Shakib Al Hasan

Awami League nominated candidate for Magura-1 constituency cricketer Shakib Al Hasan said today he wants to be a part of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's vision for Bangladesh's development.

"Sheikh Hasina's tireless dedication to realising the ideals and dreams of Bangabandhu has been remarkable. Bangladesh stands out as a unique model globally. If given the honour to serve as a Member of Parliament, contributing to this ongoing development would be a source of immense pride for me," he said while exchanging greetings with Awami League leaders and activists at Magura party office on Wednesday (29 November).

He also said, "PM Hasina has provided me with guidance for the Magura-1 constituency. I aim to oversee all election-related activities here alongside honourable MP Saifuzzaman Shikhar, who has diligently worked for the development of Magura. Our collaborative efforts will be instrumental."

Shakib also pledged to build a "Smart Magura" with the collective support of the people in his electoral area.

He made his first visit to the area today since becoming the Awami League candidate for the Magura-1 constituency.

Arriving in Magura with a convoy of vehicles around 11:30am on Wednesday, he was greeted by thousands of supporters gathering at the Garai Bridge area.

He is scheduled to submit his nomination paper to the returning officer on Thursday (30 November).

Shakib Al Hasan had collected the nomination forms for the Dhaka-10 seat along with Magura-1 and Magura-2 seats, to contest in the 12th national elections.

Later on 26 November, he secured the AL nomination for Magura-1.

Ahead of the 2018 national election, speculation surfaced on social media that Shakib Al Hasan would seek the AL nomination for the polls

However, he decided not to run after a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who reportedly advised him to continue playing cricket for a few more years.