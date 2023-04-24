I tried to ensure healthy political environment in the country: Former president Abdul Hamid

Politics

TBS Report
24 April, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2023, 02:31 pm

Former president Abdul Hamid today said he tried to ensure a healthy political environment in the country during his tenure as the President of Bangladesh.

"I tried to ensure a healthy political environment during my time as the President of Bangladesh, not sure if I have been successful in achieving that," Abdul Hamid said while talking to the media after reaching his Nikunjha residence from the Bangabhaban following his retirement on Monday (24 April). 

"I am grateful to the people. I always wanted the betterment of the people," he added.

Abdul Hamid retired after spending 10 years and 41 days as President for two consecutive terms.

He took the responsibility of the President in-charge on 13 March, 2013 while the then President Md Zillur Rahman was under treatment in Singapore.

After the death of Zillur Rahman, he became the acting President on 20 March, 2013.

Veteran freedom fighter and politician Md Sahabuddin was sworn in as the 22nd President of Bangladesh at an impressive ceremony in the packed and historic Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban this morning. 

Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath of the office of the President at 11am.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana, cabinet members and several hundred distinguished guests attended the state ceremony. 

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain conducted the programme.

Earlier, the 73-year-old politician was elected as the 22nd President of Bangladesh on 13 February, 2023.

