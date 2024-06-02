'I don't support Jamaat's politics': Fakhrul

TBS Report
02 June, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 05:46 pm

He remarked that the young generation lacks dedication to their studies

A file photo of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Photo: TBS
A file photo of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Photo: TBS

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has commented that he does not support the politics of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.

"But their [Jamaat's] organisational structure is very scientific. They focus on self-study and passing exams. That is why I say, instead of engaging in political activities, you guys better do your research. Act as a think tank," he said while speaking at a discussion meeting at National Press Club today (2 June).

Explaining his statement, Fakhrul said, "Their student wing, Shibir, has a study cell where each member is required to study and publish books and magazines. Success is impossible without the practice of knowledge."

He remarked that the current young generation lacks dedication to their studies.

On a separate note, Fakhrul said, "When you open the newspaper, it's just looting everywhere. They [government] are looting from the country and smuggling the wealth abroad. Once they lose power, they will flee abroad."

He further said, "The individuals at the helm of the state are plundering its resources. Members of Parliament are complicit in smuggling. Manipulators are exploiting the stock market. This government has nurtured loyalists by dismantling institutions."

Calling upon everyone to unite and stand together, the BNP leader said, "We are striving to reorganise ourselves. The people will rise, resolute and determined. It is only a matter of time before we topple the government."

Comments

