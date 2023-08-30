I can't be bought with money or power: GM Quader

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader has firmly stated that he cannot be bought with money or power.

"Someone on YouTube has posted that I have been bought out. That hurts me. In my career, I did not accept many of my dues on the question of policy. I have taken the required share of the allocation for me during my career. When my family went with me on a tour, I paid their bills on a personal basis," said the JP leader while speaking to journalists at the party's office in Dhaka's Banani on Wednesday afternoon.

Jatiya Party Vice Chairman Ahsan Adelur Rahman, MP and Jatiya Party Chairman's Press Secretary-02 Khandaker Delwar Jalali were present on the occasion, said a press release.

"I wanted to resign from the ministry once and did not take a ministry another time. I can't be bought with money or power. I've served for 25 years, and I've done an important job for the last 10 years. In the last two years, I used to buy the entire petroleum products of the country. I had the opportunity to make illegal money, and I never did. In 28 years of politics, I have been an MP for 20 years and ran two ministries in five years," he said.

"I care about the party, the country and the nation," he said.

"I've said it before... India wants a peaceful and beautiful election. They want no violence before and after the elections. India has no say about who will come to power or the manner in which the elections will be held," he said.

Quader said that there are many issues related to India's investment or interest in Bangladesh.

"So they never wanted any unstable environment in Bangladesh. In fact, there have been talks with the Indian government about maintaining good relations with the Jatiya Party," he added.