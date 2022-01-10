I am in the field for boat, no matter who the candidate is: Shamim Osman

Politics

TBS Report
10 January, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 09:10 pm

I am in the field for boat, no matter who the candidate is: Shamim Osman

Awami League (AL) lawmaker Shamim Osman said he would extend his support for the AL mayoral candidate in Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) election, no matter who the candidate is.

"I am not against the boat [AL poll symbol]. This symbol is bought with our blood. From today, I will work for the boat candidate," Shamim Osman said at a press conference in Narayanganj Monday.

"As a member of parliament, I cannot directly seek votes in poll campaigns. So, I am not taking part in those directly. But, as a leader of the Awami League, I am always in favour of the boat. All our leaders and activists are working for the boat," he added.

Addressing independent candidate and BNP leader Taimur Alam Khandakar, he said that BNP and Jamaat do not have the power in Narayanganj to defeat the ruling party candidate.

Doesn't matter whether Shamim supports me: Ivy  

Meanwhile, during an election campaign on Monday morning, Awami League's mayoral candidate for the NCC election Selina Hayat Ivy said, "I did not say Shamim Osman's support is not needed. Since my party has nominated me, supporters of the party will vote for me. But ordinary voters do not have a headache who supports me or who does not. My party has nominated me, that is a big deal for them."

Ivy said Taimur Alam's activities prove that he is Shamim Osman's candidate. I did not attack him personally. I can say many things in his name, but I will not say it. I will continue the election campaign respecting him.

 
 

Shamim Osman / Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) polls

