Huge crowds in BNP rally mean they want democracy back, says Mirza Fakhrul

UNB
31 October, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 08:26 pm

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said that lakhs of people are joining their party's divisional rallies driven by their desire to get back democracy and their lost rights.

"One thing is very important that if there is no democracy, no one's rights can be established," he said.

The BNP leader said the nation has been facing a terrible crisis only for the lack of democracy in the country. "We must overcome this crisis."

"We've been on a movement to restore democracy and lakhs of common people are participating in it as they all want the country returns to democracy, and people's rights are protected," he observed.

Fakhrul made the remarks while exchanging greetings with the members of the Hindu community and distinguished personalities at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office after the celebration of Durga Puja.

He said BNP believes in inclusive politics with the members of all religious communities, including Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, and Christian.

The BNP leader said the country was liberated to build a welfare state with the spirit of democracy, equal rights of people, justice, and fairness.

Fakhrul alleged that the government first sent BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to jail by convicting her in false cases. "She has now been kept under house arrest."

"I believe the people of Bangladesh will once again wake up shortly like the time of the Liberation War to defeat the devil regime and pave a way for turning Bangladesh into a happy and prosperous country," he said.

BNP Standing Committee members Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, vice chairman Netai Roy Chowdhury, BNP chairperson's advisors, Bijon Kanti Sarker, Dr Sukomal Barua and Gonoforum general secretary Advocate Subrata Chowdhury, among others, spoke at the programme.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul

