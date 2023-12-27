How many banks must be looted for Smart Bangladesh?: Rizvi lambasts AL’s manifesto

Politics

TBS Report
27 December, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 08:32 pm

Addressing the prime minister, Rizvi said, “What kind of Bangladesh have you created where we fear speaking out?"

A file photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi criticised the ruling Awami League's manifesto for the upcoming 12th national elections, saying it was "a mockery resembling a circus."

"People have no participation in this election. The prime minister is trying hard to orchestrate a farcical election. She herself presented the party's manifesto. The common people see it as a joke akin to a circus clown's act," he said while speaking at a virtual press conference today (27 December).  

He further said, "Now we hear claims like if they [AL] come to power, Bangladesh will transform into a Smart Bangladesh. How many banks need to be looted to make a Smart Bangladesh?"

Addressing the prime minister, Rizvi said, "What kind of Bangladesh have you created where we fear speaking out? Is this the essence of a Smart Bangladesh?"

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the AL president, has announced the Awami League's (AL) election manifesto with the slogan "Smart Bangladesh", prioritising building a modern, technology-oriented Smart Bangladesh. 

She also outlined that her party would be focused on strictly enforcing the laws to recover defaulted loans. 

On 23 December, the Centre for Policy Dialogue's (CPD) said during a press conference that since 2008, more than Tk92,000 crore have been embezzled from the banking sector through 24 major loan irregularities.

