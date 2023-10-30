How the 2015 blockades went: Lessons from the past

A bus was set ablaze in Paltan area during the 28 October rallies in the capital organised by ruling Awami League, BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami. Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS

The reaction to the BNP-Jamaat blockades planned for tomorrow have so far been mixed.

Although most public and private offices, universities and schools are set to function as usual, there is a creeping sense of apprehension owing to the situation following the last round of violent blockades seen in 2015.

For all latest news, follow The Business Standard's Google Channel

Eight years ago, with the AL winning the 2014 election, the BNP-led 20 party alliance enforced a countrywide blockade which began on 6 January.

The next year, on 5 January – the day of polls a year earlier – the BNP declared an event marking the day as the "death of democracy".

The ruling AL responded with their own programme the same day, commemorating what they called the "victory of democracy".

The announcement by the BNP, however, did not sit well with the government.

Khaleda Zia, the BNP leader, found a dozen sand-laden trucks in front of her Gulshan residence at the end of the day.

When she tried to leave her house, where she had been confined by police since two days earlier, law enforcers refused to let her pass.

A flustered Khaleda Zia termed the prevailing situation war-like, saying, "The government wants blood and we want to bring back democracy in exchange of blood."

Then, she announced an indefinite blockade.

The BNP was refused permission by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police to hold rallies, assemblies or meetings in the capital and ultimately did not hold any programme to mark the day.

The AL, however, held their programme, legalising it on the basis of technicalities, such as that they did not use a mike.

Then it started.

Blood for blood

In January of 2015 alone, thousands of protestors were arrested. More than two dozen were killed and hundreds injured.

Operations by police alone, including the Rapid Action Battalion, left more than 35 people dead, mostly in so-called crossfires, according to media reports.

Commenting on a series of incidents were petrol bombs were thrown on buses and vehicles, Amnesty International, at the end of January 2015, said, "The Bangladesh Nationalist Party should exhort their members and supporters to stop these politically-motivated criminal acts, which should be dealt with in fair procedures under the criminal law."

In one incident alone, a crowded public bus was set on fire, resulting in the deaths of four, including a child.

The same day, a senior BNP advisor was shot at and his car was set on fire.

Amnesty International also called on the police and government to show restraint, after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on 28 January, was quoted as saying, "..as the head of the government I'm giving [the police] the liberty to take any action wherever and whenever it will be deemed necessary" in response to the arson attacks.

Opposition activists even derailed trains.

As the blockade continued, prices of commodities started to spiral. It became a common sight to see commodity-laden vehicles travelling to Dhaka under police escort – the government's attempt to cool the market.

Before things could improve, Khaleda Zia's son Arafat Rahman Koko died in exile in Malaysia on 24 January.

When Hasina went to offer her condolences, Zia turned the prime minister away at the gate.

More extrajudicial killings, vandalisms and arson attacks followed.

In the month of January alone, the economy was estimated to be losing a staggering Tk5,000 crore per day, media reports said.

The blockades announced on 5 January soon morphed into hartals as well. Besides the economic cost, the movement also resulted in 75 deaths in the first 50 days, with 55 civilian casualties, media reported.

Most students found their major examinations to be cancelled. Citizens stayed away from public transport.

The escalating violence even drew concerns from the United Nations, which urged for adhering to respecting human rights.

This blockade would continue for months on end – with some intermittent pauses such as when the polls for the Dhaka and Chattogram mayoral elections were announced.

According to a World Bank report, Bangladesh had suffered a financial loss of around $2.2 billion, or Tk17,150 crore without adjusting for inflation and exchange rate, in the first three months since the blockade was announced.

By 8 March, 53 people had been killed in arson attacks, 654 vehicles were vandalised.

The Jan-March shutdown had cost Tk1,38,897 crores to the economy, headlines said from newspapers around the country.

The costs aside, the scars of the blockade remain fresh.

Nine years later, there are also fears that the same pattern of violence, death, arson and vandalism are all about to make a return.

Tomorrow's blockades have been sparked by the 28 October rallies in the capital held by BNP, AL and Jamaat-e-Islami.

The BNP claimed their rally – a 'final push' to ensure a polls time government – was attacked by law enforcers, leading to retaliation. The police say it was the BNP that had begun the provocation.

At the end of it, pitched battles between BNP, AL and police were seen across the capital, leaving at least four people, including a police constable dead.

As the violence unfolded in the BNP rally, the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam cancelled the programme and declared a hartal for the next day.

By the time the sun had fully brightened the noon sky on Sunday, Mirza Fakhrul had been detained.

According to a list released by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, so far over 1,700 people had been arrested just from the capital till 30 October centring the 28 October violence.

Yesterday, the BNP announced their three-day blockade programme from 31 October. Today, Jamaat also announced a similar three-day blockade.

Calls from the US, the EU, and other countries have already come in to end the cycle of violence.

The country waits to see what happens next.