Housing Minister Muktadir files Tk100cr defamation case against defeated rival in Brahmanbaria

Politics

TBS Report
12 January, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2024, 06:22 pm

Related News

Housing Minister Muktadir files Tk100cr defamation case against defeated rival in Brahmanbaria

During the election campaign on 26 December, Ferozur Rahman claimed he had helped Muktadir with Tk50,000 some 30-35 years ago.

TBS Report
12 January, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2024, 06:22 pm
Clockwise: Housing Minister RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury and Ferozur Rhaman.
Clockwise: Housing Minister RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury and Ferozur Rhaman.

A day after being sworn in as the Minister of Housing and Public Works, RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury has filed a Tk100 crore defamation case against his defeated rival in the 7 January election, Ferozur Rahman.

The case was lodged in the Court of Brahmanbaria Joint District Judge Nazrul Islam on Thursday (January 11), said Muktadir's lawyer Abdul Jabbar Mamun. He added that a hearing for the case is scheduled for Sunday.

Awami League candidate Muktadir secured victory in the Brahmanbaria-3 (Sadar and Bijaynagar) seat, receiving 1,58,872 votes, while independent candidate Ferozur Rahman garnered 64,370 votes with the 'scissor' symbol.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Lawyer Abdul Jabbar Mamun said, "During the election campaign on 26 December, Ferozur Rahman claimed he had helped Muktadir with Tk50,000 some 30-35 years ago and had also donated money to the University of Brahmanbaria, of which Muktadir is the chairman of the board of trustees."

He added, "Muktadir Chowdhury did not know Ferozur Rahman 30 years ago, and there is no question of receiving money from him."

Mamun also mentioned, "A legal notice was sent to Ferozur Rahman, asking him to retract his statement and apologise to Muktadir unconditionally. However, as he did not respond, a defamation case was filed against him in court."

Bangladesh / Top News

Housing Minister RAM Obaidul Muktadir / Brahmanbaria

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aman rice prices rose despite production surpassing all previous records last year and supply hitting the market from early December. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Food price paradox: How far will the effects reach?

9h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Nazmus D Shams: Meet the man transforming the country’s wedding industry

10h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Desert Safari in Dubai

20h | Photo Stories
Embellished Jamdani is a fusion of heritage and contemporaneity. Photo: Audriana Exclusive

Embellished Jamdani: A new way to elevate traditional designs

9h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Container depot income declines due to import-export disruption

Container depot income declines due to import-export disruption

22h | Videos
95 percent of garment accessories are supplied by domestic companies

95 percent of garment accessories are supplied by domestic companies

23h | Videos
Do this 'Ardha Baddha Padmasana' to relieve arthritis pain

Do this 'Ardha Baddha Padmasana' to relieve arthritis pain

7m | Videos
Super Cup in Saudi: How much Spanish Football Federation earn

Super Cup in Saudi: How much Spanish Football Federation earn

20h | Videos