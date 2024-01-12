Housing Minister Muktadir files Tk100cr defamation case against defeated rival in Brahmanbaria

A day after being sworn in as the Minister of Housing and Public Works, RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury has filed a Tk100 crore defamation case against his defeated rival in the 7 January election, Ferozur Rahman.

The case was lodged in the Court of Brahmanbaria Joint District Judge Nazrul Islam on Thursday (January 11), said Muktadir's lawyer Abdul Jabbar Mamun. He added that a hearing for the case is scheduled for Sunday.

Awami League candidate Muktadir secured victory in the Brahmanbaria-3 (Sadar and Bijaynagar) seat, receiving 1,58,872 votes, while independent candidate Ferozur Rahman garnered 64,370 votes with the 'scissor' symbol.

Lawyer Abdul Jabbar Mamun said, "During the election campaign on 26 December, Ferozur Rahman claimed he had helped Muktadir with Tk50,000 some 30-35 years ago and had also donated money to the University of Brahmanbaria, of which Muktadir is the chairman of the board of trustees."

He added, "Muktadir Chowdhury did not know Ferozur Rahman 30 years ago, and there is no question of receiving money from him."

Mamun also mentioned, "A legal notice was sent to Ferozur Rahman, asking him to retract his statement and apologise to Muktadir unconditionally. However, as he did not respond, a defamation case was filed against him in court."