Hospitalised BNP movement will end up in ICU: Quader  

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said the anti-government campaign of BNP is now in hospital and it will end up in the intensive care unit (ICU) before the next national election.

"Mirza Fakhrul [BNP secretary general] is dreaming of power. But people are not with you [BNP]. Even you have no force to face the election battle," he said while addressing a public rally at Ghatarchar in Dhaka's outskirts Keraniganj upazila.

Quader, also the minister for road transport and bridges, urged the opposition BNP to spontaneously participate in the upcoming election. "The elections will be held following the constitution."

Criticising the BNP's stance in the 2014 elections, he said the party carried out arsons, vandalised vehicles and killed people to make the elections futile that time but failed. "There will be no room for arsons this time. We will prevent those at any cost"

The Awami League general secretary urged his party men to remain alert over the opposition activities.

Stating that no conspiracy can force Sheikh Hasina to step down, he said the BNP showed the government red and yellow cards from its 10 December movement. "It has also been said that the country would run under the orders of Khaleda Zia [BNP chairperson] and fugitive Tarique Zia [acting BNP chairman] from 11 December, but nothing happened. BNP's agitations are all fake."

Expressing wonder, Obaidul Quader said how the BNP dreams of removing the Sheikh Hasina government from power. "Remember Mr Fakhrul, the time of 1975, 2001 and 2023 are not the same."