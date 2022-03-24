Home minister warns of action in case of violence during strike

Politics

TBS Report
24 March, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 09:19 pm

Home minister warns of action in case of violence during strike

The BNP too has supported the strike called by the left-leaning political alliance

TBS Report
24 March, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 09:19 pm
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal Thursday called upon the political parties who have called a nationwide half-day strike on 28 March in protest of rallying commodity prices not to cause public sufferings during their programme.

The BNP too has supported the strike called by the left-leaning political alliance.

"It is a part of political practice to observe strike and blockade, which are allowed for all the political parties. We think the parties will show compassion and refrain from damaging or destructive activities," Kamal said while inaugurating the Police Liberation Museum constructed by the Chattogram Metropolitan Police at Dampara in the port city. 

"The law enforcers will certainly play their role if anyone is found in violent activities during the strike. The oil price has increased all over the world and not only in Bangladesh," he said.

Kamal also said that the transportation cost has increased three times due to the Russia-Ukraine war. 

Bangladesh is an import-dependent country and the world market situation has an impact here too, he mentioned, adding, "But the Prime Minister has taken immediate steps like reducing VAT, tax to rein in the rise of the oil price. The prices of oil and onion are falling now."

Referring to the election strategy, the minister said many parties adopt various polls-time strategies. They even try to adopt different strategies to come to power other than the support of people.

The Police Liberation Museum has been constructed by conserving armory in Chattogram which Master Da Surya Sen raided in 1930 to fight against the British rulers. The museum will be opened to the public on 26 March. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

A long queue of hikers in Sonaichaari trail. Photo: Masum Billah

How the Sonaichhari trail hikers changed Joynal's life

9h | Panorama
Russian tactical nuclear missiles are lining up the Ukrainian borders. Photo: Bloomberg

Putin’s war is a death blow to nuclear nonproliferation

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘People who have already made big investments should be turned into brand ambassadors’

1d | Interviews
The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

City dwellers facing acute mosquito menace

City dwellers facing acute mosquito menace

1h | Videos
Rubaiyat's Bangla Films on International Screens

Rubaiyat's Bangla Films on International Screens

1h | Videos
These fruits are superfoods

These fruits are superfoods

2h | Videos
Floating cheap hotel in Sadarghat

Floating cheap hotel in Sadarghat

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

5
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market

6
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis