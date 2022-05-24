Home minister bins BNP allegation on BCL-JCD clash

UNB
24 May, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 06:12 pm

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has brushed aside BNP's allegation that the government was behind Tuesday's attack on the party's student front Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) on Dhaka University campus.

"These are political tactics, many people spread such propaganda. There is no truth in these," he said while responding to a question from a reporter at the Secretariat.

The home minister's comment was sought on BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's remark that the government carried out a planned attack on JCD in the Central Shaheed Minar area.

Fakhrul was referring to a clash between activists of JCD and pro-government Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) that left at least 35 people injured earlier in the day.

According to witnesses, the JCD members were marching towards Dhaka University (DU) around 9:30am when some BCL activists attacked them near the Shaheed Minar, resulting in a chase, a counter-chase and throwing of brick chips between the two groups before they dispersed.

Regarding the clash, the home minister said every political party or group has freedom to carry out political programmes.

The law enforcement agencies intervene only when anarchy is created, property is destroyed and roads are blocked causing public sufferings, he said.

"Otherwise, they (the political parties) are holding meetings. We think it is their right. We have nothing to say here," said the minister.

Replying to another question about sale of alcohol, Asaduzzaman said that licenses will be given to those who do business in compliance with the country's narcotics control criteria.

"We have also issued licenses to certain organisations, hotels-restaurants-clubs for selling alcohol as they are abiding by the conditions."

To another question he ruled out any change in the existing alcohol consumption rules. "Now there is a law of the Department of Narcotics Control and we can take action under this law if necessary."

