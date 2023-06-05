Hero Alom collects nomination paper for Dhaka-17 bypolls

Based on the controversy-free Gazipur city polls, Ashraful Hossen Alom, alias Hero Alom, is gearing up to contest in the upcoming by-election of Dhaka-17 constituency, scheduled for 17 July.

He collected the nomination paper from the Election Commission (EC) office in Dhaka on Sunday (4 June).

The constituency became vacant following the death of MP Akbar Hossain Pathan, popularly known as Farooq, on 15 May this year.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Hero Alom said he can now see a ray of hope after the well-run Gazipur City Corporation elections, although he didn't have a good experience earlier.

"My previous experience of participating in polls was not good but the Gazipur city polls have changed the negative perception that people had against the government. I think there is still a ray of hope left. Hence, I have decided to participate in this by-election," he said, hoping that it would be a fair one.

"The Member of Parliament for this constituency was a senior brother from our film industry. I will try to complete his unfinished business if elected."

Pledging to work for the welfare of the people, Hero Alom asserted that he will forever fight along with the masses.

Earlier on Thursday (1 June), the Election Commission Secretariat released a notification, announcing the schedule for the Dhaka-17 by-polls.

As of 4 June, seven individuals obtained party nomination forms from the ruling Awami League to run for the Dhaka-17 constituency.