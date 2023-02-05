Hero Alom challenges Quader to compete in Bogura-4 re-election

Ashraful Hossen Alom alias Hero Alom has challenged Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader to compete against him in a re-election for the Bogura-4 constituency.

He made the remarks while talking to reports after submitting an application to Bogura District Returning Officer and District Commissioner Saiful Islam for recounting the votes of 45 centres of Bogura-4 constituency on Sunday (5 February).

Addressing the road transport and bridges minister, Hero Alom said, "Come forward as a candidate in the Bogura polls, where my results were tampered with by cheating."

"You will stand on behalf of the ruling party while I will stand as an independent candidate," he added.

Mentioning that voters will not be intimidated in any way as there would be CCTVs in the polling centres, he said, "Let's see what happens in a fair election."

Earlier on 1 February, Hero Alom lost by 834 votes to Grand Alliance-backed candidate AKM Rezaul Karim Tansen at the Bogura-4 by-election. He claimed he was defeated due to election results being rigged.

He then applied to the returning officer for a printed copy of the EVM vote records from the by-polls and asked for a recount.