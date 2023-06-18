Hero Alom alleges conspiracies against him led to nomination cancellation

Politics

TBS Report
18 June, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 06:23 pm

Related News

Hero Alom alleges conspiracies against him led to nomination cancellation

TBS Report
18 June, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 06:23 pm
Hero Alom. Photo: Collected
Hero Alom. Photo: Collected

Independent candidate Ashraful Hossen Alom alias Hero Alom has alleged that his nomination papers for the Dhaka-17 seat by-election was cancelled because of conspiracies plotted against him.

He raised the allegation after Returning Officer Md Munir Hossain Khan announced the cancellation of nomination papers of eight people, including Hero Alam, on Sunday (18 June), reports Prothom Alo.

Regarding the issue, Munir Hossain said, "According to the law, a supporting list with the signatures of 1% of the voters must be submitted along with the nomination papers of independent candidates. A discrepancy was found in the list submitted by Hero."

However, Hero Alom claimed there was no such discrepancy and said people were sent from the office of the returning officer to verify information. His supporters were with him at the time. 

He said, "My nomination paper was cancelled due to conspiracy in the 2018 election. The same thing happened in this year's by-elections of Bogra-4 and 6 constituencies,and the Dhaka-17 by-election.

"I will appeal against this decision to the Election Commission. If I don't get justice there, I will go to the High Court," he further said. 

Earlier on 1 February, independent candidate Hero Alam's nomination papers were cancelled in Bogra-4 (Kahalu-Nandigram) and Bogra-6 (Sadar) constituencies. Later, he appealed to the Election Commission but did not get back his candidature. Then, he filed a writ in the High Court.

He got back his candidature on the orders of the High Court. However he lost to Awami League-backed candidate AKM Rezaul Karim in the Bogra-4 seat in a tight fight by getting 834 less votes.

Top News

Dhaka-17 by-polls / Hero Alom

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

7h | Mode
Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Foreign bill payment in taka: A potential game-changer?

11h | Panorama
The Godfather: An offer on fatherhood one should not refuse

The Godfather: An offer on fatherhood one should not refuse

2h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

2h | TBS SPORTS
Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

3h | TBS World
Why dollar crisis persists despite declining imports. Here are answers

Why dollar crisis persists despite declining imports. Here are answers

3h | TBS Insight
War must end- African leaders tell Putin

War must end- African leaders tell Putin

59m | TBS World

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline