Hero Alom alleges conspiracies against him led to nomination cancellation

Independent candidate Ashraful Hossen Alom alias Hero Alom has alleged that his nomination papers for the Dhaka-17 seat by-election was cancelled because of conspiracies plotted against him.

He raised the allegation after Returning Officer Md Munir Hossain Khan announced the cancellation of nomination papers of eight people, including Hero Alam, on Sunday (18 June), reports Prothom Alo.

Regarding the issue, Munir Hossain said, "According to the law, a supporting list with the signatures of 1% of the voters must be submitted along with the nomination papers of independent candidates. A discrepancy was found in the list submitted by Hero."

However, Hero Alom claimed there was no such discrepancy and said people were sent from the office of the returning officer to verify information. His supporters were with him at the time.

He said, "My nomination paper was cancelled due to conspiracy in the 2018 election. The same thing happened in this year's by-elections of Bogra-4 and 6 constituencies,and the Dhaka-17 by-election.

"I will appeal against this decision to the Election Commission. If I don't get justice there, I will go to the High Court," he further said.

Earlier on 1 February, independent candidate Hero Alam's nomination papers were cancelled in Bogra-4 (Kahalu-Nandigram) and Bogra-6 (Sadar) constituencies. Later, he appealed to the Election Commission but did not get back his candidature. Then, he filed a writ in the High Court.

He got back his candidature on the orders of the High Court. However he lost to Awami League-backed candidate AKM Rezaul Karim in the Bogra-4 seat in a tight fight by getting 834 less votes.