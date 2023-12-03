Hero Alam's nomination cancelled

TBS Report
03 December, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 02:56 pm

Hero Alom. Photo: Collected
Hero Alom. Photo: Collected

The nomination of Ashraful Hossain Alom, widely known as Hero Alom, has been cancelled.

Bogura District Commissioner, also the district returning officer, cancelled his candidature on Sunday (3 December) for not filing the nomination form properly.

In his immediate reaction, Hero Alom said the cancellation of his nomination is a regular thing. It happens every year.  

He said, "It happens every year. Doesn't matter."

On Thursday (30 November), Hero Alom confirmed that he filed the PRP nomination paper for Bogura-4 (Kahalu-Nandigram).

The People's Rights Party is a member of a six-party alliance with the Bangladesh Congress being the most notable member. Other alliance members include four little-known political parties: Bangladesh Bachelors Society, Bangladesh People's Party, Bangladesh Green Party and Bangladesh Bangladesh Sat Sangrami Voters Party.

