Hefazat declares new committee led by Amir Muhibullah Babunagari

TBS Report
31 August, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 09:57 pm

Hefazat declares new committee led by Amir Muhibullah Babunagari

Many leaders of the party, who were excluded in the last committee, have been kept on the new committee

TBS Report
31 August, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 09:57 pm
File photo of Muhibullah Babunagari
File photo of Muhibullah Babunagari

The Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh on Thursday announced a 211-member central executive committee under the leadership of the party's Amir Shah Muhibullah Babunagari.

The Qawmi madrasa-based platform also declared a 53-member advisory council on the same day, with Allama Sultan Zauq Nadvi, director of Chattogram's Jamia Darul Ma'arif Al-Islamia Madrasa, as the chief advisor.

The new executive committee and the advisory council were announced at a meeting of the party moderated by Secretary General Allama Shaikh Sajidur Rahman, with Amir Muhibullah Babunagari in the chair, in Chattogram's Babunagar, said a Hefazat press release on Thursday.

Analysing the list of the full committee, it has been found that many leaders of the party, who were excluded in the last committee, have been kept on the new committee, while several jailed leaders, including Maulana Mamunul Haque, failed to secure their spot.

In the new committee, Mufti Khalil Ahmad Qasemi and Maulana Ataullah Ibn Hafezzi have been made senior naib-e-amirs, while Junaid Al Habib has been appointed senior joint secretary general, and Mufti Basirullah organising secretary. Mufti Mohammad Ali has been made finance secretary and Kefayatullah publicity secretary.

In addition, 14 leaders have been made advisors. They are –Allama Ahmad, Allama Abdul Malek Halim, Allama Nurul Islam Adeeb, Allama Hamidur Rahman, Allama Abdul Quddus, Allama Ziauddin, Allama Mufti Ahmadullah, Allama Abdur Rahman Hafezzi, Allama Aminul Haque, Allama Muhammad Ishaq, Allama Rashidur Rahman Farooq, Allama Asheke Elahi, Allama Ubaidullah Farooq and Allama Abul Kalam.

At the beginning of August, the party formed a 12-member sub-committee with Secretary General Sajidur Rahman as the convener to form the central executive committee under the leadership of Amir Muhibullah.

At the meeting yesterday, Hefazat leaders urged the government for immediate release of its jailed leaders, including Mamunul Haque, and for withdrawal of the cases against them.

Earlier, Muhibullah Babunagari was appointed Hefazat amir on 19 August, 2021 following the death of Junaid Babunagari, while Shaikh Sajidur Rahman was assigned to the role of secretary general on 29 November in the same year following the death of Nurul Islam Jihadi.

