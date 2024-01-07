Heavyweights' surprise defeat to independents

Photo: TBS

Several heavyweight candidates including nominees from the Awami League and other parties, and independent contenders failed to secure victory in their respective constituencies in the 12th national polls, marked by the boycott of the BNP and other like-minded parties, as well as low voter turnout.

Notable among them are Awami League candidate State Minister for Civil Aviation Mahbub Ali, Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman Anwar Hossain Manju, Workers' Party's Fazle Hossain Badsha, Jatiyo Party's Sharifa Quader, Krishak Sramik Janata League's Quader Siddiqi, and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal's Hasanul Haque Inu.

According to unofficial results announced by the returning officers' offices, the majority of these heavyweight candidates were defeated by independent candidates with political affiliations to the Awami League who were denied official party tickets.

In the Habiganj-4 seat, Awami League candidate State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali conceded defeat to independent contender Barrister Sayedul Haque Sumon.

Sumon, who ran as an independent candidate with the "eagle" symbol, secured 1.98 lakh votes, while two-time lawmaker Mahbub Ali received 47,000 votes, as per the locally announced election results.

In the Pirojpur-2 seat, Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman Anwar Hossain Manju, running with the "bicycle" symbol, suffered a defeat against independent candidate Mohiuddin Maharaj, the joint general secretary of district Awami League.

Mohiuddin Maharaj, former Zilla Parishad chairman, once served Manju as his personal assistant.

This marks the first occasion where Manju has conceded defeat after securing victories in six previous elections from the same seat.

The Awami League withdrew its candidate from the constituency, leaving it for Manju in a seat-sharing arrangement, as his party is a member of the 14-party alliance.

Since its formation in 2001, the party has won more than one seat only once, in 2014, when all major opposition parties, including the BNP, boycotted the national election.

In the Rajshahi-2 seat, Workers' Party candidate Fazle Hossain Badsha lost to independent candidate Md Shafiqur Rahman Badsha.

Fazle Hossain Badsha, general secretary of the Bangladesh Workers Party and a three-time lawmaker, participated in the polls under the Awami League's "boat" symbol as part of the AL-led 14-party alliance.

Shafiqur Rahman Badsha, a teacher by profession and the senior vice president of AL's Rajshahi city unit, contested independently with the symbol "scissor."

According to the results from the returning officer's office, Shafiqur Rahman Badsha secured 54,906 votes, surpassing Fazle Hossain Badsha, who received 31,466 votes.

Local sources say despite Fazle Hossain Badshah running with the boat symbol, the local Awami League did not support him. Right from the start, they actively campaigned for independent candidate Shafiqur Rahman Badsha.

In Dhaka-18 seat, Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader's wife, Sharifa Quader, faced defeat against independent candidate Md Khosru Chowdhury, the secretary of industry and commerce of Mahanagar North Awami League.

The Awami League withdrew its candidate from the constituency in accordance with a seat-sharing agreement with the Jatiyo Party. Unofficial results indicate that Sharifa Quader's "plow" symbol secured only 6,555 votes, while Khosru garnered 69,831 votes with the "kettle" symbol.

In Tangail-8, Krishak Sramik Janata League president Kader Siddiqui faced defeat from Awami League nominated candidate Anupam Shahjahan. According to unofficial results, Kader Siddiqui got 67,501 votes, while Anupam Shahjahan got 96,401 votes.

In the Kushtia-2 seat, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal's Hasanul Haque Inu faced defeat against independent candidate Md Kamarul Arefin, who previously served as the Mirpur Upazila Awami League general secretary and resigned from the post of Mirpur Upazila Parishad chairman to contest the election.

According to unofficial results, Md Kamarul Arefin secured 41,282 votes, while Inu received 36,731 votes.