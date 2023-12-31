Hearing on Fakhrul's bail plea in nine cases 9 January

File photo of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir getting detained by the DB branch of the DMP on 29 October from his Gulshan residence. Photo: BNP Media Cell

A Dhaka court has set 9 January for hearing the bail petitions in nine cases against BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury fixed the date today (31 December), Fakhrul's lawyer Syed Zainul Abedin Mesbah told the media.

Earlier in the day, Zainul Abedin applied for bail in the court on behalf of the BNP leader.

Later, the court fixed 9 January for the bail hearing in the presence of the accused.

Previously on 13 December, Fakhrul's lawyer applied for bail in nine cases in which he was not shown arrested though his name was included in the case statement.

However, when the applications were presented to the court for hearing, the judicial court said it has no jurisdiction to hear the bail application until the investigation officer shows him under arrest. The court advised taking the matter to the High Court in this regard.

Then on 17 December, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir filed a writ in the High Court challenging the validity of non-acceptance of bail application in the nine cases.

Later on 18 December, the High Court (HC) ordered the judicial court to hear the bail petitions in nine cases against BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir for which he has not been shown arrested yet.

At the same time, the court issued a ruling asking why non-acceptance of the bail pleas should not be declared illegal.

On 29 October morning, police first detained Mirza Fakhrul from his Gulshan residence after deadly clashes rocked parts of Dhaka the previous day.

Around 10 hours after detaining Mirza Fakhrul, police filed at least two cases against him.

Also, law enforcers picked up several hundred leaders and activists of the party in nationwide drives following Saturday's clashes that left a police constable and a Jubo Dal man dead and scores injured.

Following the arrests, BNP-Jamaat and allied forces have been calling repeated hartals and blockades in demand of ousting the government and holding the upcoming national election under a non-partisan caretaker government.

During the hartals and blockades clashes arose with the opposition members and AL partymen and police, many vehicles were torched and a few people were left dead, including a police constable.