Health Minister criticises BNP for not wearing mask at hunger strike

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday criticised BNP for not following health rules at their mass hunger strike programme demanding Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad. 
 
"They always criticise government actions but they themselves didn't wear masks nor maintained social distance," said Zahid Maleque in a programme held at a city hotel. 
 
On Saturday, the minister mentioned, Bangladesh saw the long-awaited day of zero Covid-linked death, and said this has been possible with everyone's cooperation. 
 
"A political programme attended by thousands of people without wearing masks, including leaders, members of the party, may trigger Covid infections," he said. 
 
Minister Maleque said two things are clear from this: that the Covid situation has been so efficiently handled by the government that they did not feel the necessity of wearing masks. 
 
"Another point is they criticise the government but they are the ones who don't maintain the health guidelines, and that's the matter of concern," he said. 
 
The minister urged journalists to highlight the importance of maintaining health guidelines at religious and social programmes. 
 
 

