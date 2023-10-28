Head-to-head standoff between Jamaat, Police in Arambag

Law enforcers on high alert at Motijheel's Shapla Chattar ahead of multiple political rallies expected in the city on Saturday (28 October). Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

Nearly a thousand activists of Jamaat-e-Islami have been seen gathering in the Arambag area of Motijheel since early morning, while several hundred police officers have barricaded and obstructed them.

Chief of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit, DIG Md Asaduzzaman, made it clear that "Jamaat did not have permission for the rally, and the police would not allow any processions to take place."

"If they gather, defying the law, we will take stern action," he added.

Meanwhile, Jamaat and Shibir activists are trying to proceed towards Shapla Chattar through the Golapbagh area. However, no one is being allowed by the police.

Amidst confrontations with the police on Saturday, two Jamaat workers were arrested. The individuals detained in front of Notre Dame College were identified as SM Mizanur Rahman (63) and Wasim. Additionally, the party claims that 50 activists were arrested earlier in Savar, Ashulia.

Since early morning, police vehicles, including patrol cars and water cannons, have been deployed in the vicinity.

The activists of Jamaat expressed their determination, stating that they "cannot be obstructed in any way."

They affirmed their intention saying that they will gather at the "designated place on time and assemble peacefully."

Acting Ameer Jamaat Mujibur Rahman instructed the party activists to commence the program at 2 pm.

The activists had come prepared with four pickup vans and 8-10 microphones for setting up the stage. Throughout the gathering, intermittent chants of "Allahu Akbar" were heard.

Currently, activists of Jamaat and Shibir are seen gathered from the Arambag area to the TNT Colony near Motijheel Ideal College.

Earlier yesterday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police gave permission to the Awami League and BNP to hold their rallies at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque and Nayapaltan respectively, subject to 20 conditions.

However, Jamaat did not receive approval from the DMP for their scheduled rally on the same day.