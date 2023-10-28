Head-to-head standoff between Jamaat, Police in Arambag

Politics

TBS Report
28 October, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 12:05 pm

Related News

Head-to-head standoff between Jamaat, Police in Arambag

TBS Report
28 October, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 12:05 pm
Law enforcers on high alert at Motijheel&#039;s Shapla Chattar ahead of multiple political rallies expected in the city on Saturday (28 October). Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Law enforcers on high alert at Motijheel's Shapla Chattar ahead of multiple political rallies expected in the city on Saturday (28 October). Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

Nearly a thousand activists of Jamaat-e-Islami have been seen gathering in the Arambag area of Motijheel since early morning, while several hundred police officers have barricaded and obstructed them.

Chief of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit, DIG Md Asaduzzaman, made it clear that "Jamaat did not have permission for the rally, and the police would not allow any processions to take place." 

"If they gather, defying the law, we will take stern action," he added.

Meanwhile, Jamaat and Shibir activists are trying to proceed towards Shapla Chattar through the Golapbagh area. However, no one is being allowed by the police.

Amidst confrontations with the police on Saturday, two Jamaat workers were arrested. The individuals detained in front of Notre Dame College were identified as SM Mizanur Rahman (63) and Wasim. Additionally, the party claims that 50 activists were arrested earlier in Savar, Ashulia.

Since early morning, police vehicles, including patrol cars and water cannons, have been deployed in the vicinity.

The activists of Jamaat expressed their determination, stating that they "cannot be obstructed in any way." 

They affirmed their intention saying that they will gather at the "designated place on time and assemble peacefully."

Acting Ameer Jamaat Mujibur Rahman instructed the party activists to commence the program at 2 pm.

The activists had come prepared with four pickup vans and 8-10 microphones for setting up the stage. Throughout the gathering, intermittent chants of "Allahu Akbar" were heard.

Currently, activists of Jamaat and Shibir are seen gathered from the Arambag area to the TNT Colony near Motijheel Ideal College.

Earlier yesterday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police gave permission to the Awami League and BNP to hold their rallies at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque and Nayapaltan respectively, subject to 20 conditions.

However, Jamaat did not receive approval from the DMP for their scheduled rally on the same day. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Jamaat / Jamaat-e-Islami / Bangladesh politics / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

3h | Panorama
Azharul Islam Khan disseminates knowledge about plants through his videos. Photo: Courtesy.

A life plentiful with love for plants

3h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Khawaja Tower fire: Revealing the fragility of our Internet infrastructure

3h | Panorama
The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

13h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The common mistakes in stock trading

The common mistakes in stock trading

52m | TBS Markets
Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

14h | TBS SPORTS
Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS
We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

1d | TBS World