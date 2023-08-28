HC ordered removal of Tarique's speech without listening to both sides: Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report
28 August, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 05:33 pm

Related News

HC ordered removal of Tarique's speech without listening to both sides: Rizvi

Rizvi also claimed that the Awami League wants to control the opposition’s politics by using the court

TBS Report
28 August, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 05:33 pm
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi speaking in a press conference at BNP’s Nayapaltan on Monday, 28 August 2023 Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi speaking in a press conference at BNP’s Nayapaltan on Monday, 28 August 2023 Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged the High Court bench of Justice Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Khairul Alam passed the order to remove BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman's speech from online without listening to both sides.

"This order is politically biassed and a complete violation of freedom of expression. The High Court judges ordered the BTRC to remove Tarique Rahman's statements from social media platforms only to please Sheikh Hasina," Rizvi said in a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan office today (28 August). 

Rizvi said the chief justice was requested to transfer the writ to another court. The court's order ignoring the appeal is a complete travesty of justice. 

Also read: HC judges leave court room amid chaos surrounding ban on Tarique's speeches on social media

Rizvi also claimed that the Awami League wants to control the opposition's politics by using the court. 

"The court, the last refuge of the people, has now become the last refuge of the ruling party. On behalf of the party, I strongly condemn the order of two High Court judges against BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman," he added.

Earlier today, the High Court directed the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to remove all videos of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman's speeches from social media.

Bangladesh / Top News

Tarique Rahman / High Court / BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

5h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy
বিশ্বকাপ ফাইনালে শেষে হেরমোসোকে চুমু দিয়ে বহিষ্কার হলেন রুবিয়ালেস

বিশ্বকাপ ফাইনালে শেষে হেরমোসোকে চুমু দিয়ে বহিষ্কার হলেন রুবিয়ালেস

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh