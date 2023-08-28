HC ordered removal of Tarique's speech without listening to both sides: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged the High Court bench of Justice Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Khairul Alam passed the order to remove BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman's speech from online without listening to both sides.

"This order is politically biassed and a complete violation of freedom of expression. The High Court judges ordered the BTRC to remove Tarique Rahman's statements from social media platforms only to please Sheikh Hasina," Rizvi said in a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan office today (28 August).

Rizvi said the chief justice was requested to transfer the writ to another court. The court's order ignoring the appeal is a complete travesty of justice.

Rizvi also claimed that the Awami League wants to control the opposition's politics by using the court.

"The court, the last refuge of the people, has now become the last refuge of the ruling party. On behalf of the party, I strongly condemn the order of two High Court judges against BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman," he added.

Earlier today, the High Court directed the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to remove all videos of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman's speeches from social media.