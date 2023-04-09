Strengthen anti-govt movement by overcoming all obstacles: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
09 April, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 02:56 pm

Related News

Strengthen anti-govt movement by overcoming all obstacles: Fakhrul

TBS Report
09 April, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 02:56 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the opposition will have to strengthen its anti-government movement by overcoming all existing obstacles.

"Ruling Awami League wants to stay in power by killing, torturing people and by lodging false cases," the senior BNP leader said while addressing a discussion meeting protesting the custodial death of Naogaon land office employee Sultana Jasmine.

"There is no reason to downplay Jasmine's murder. Awami League wants to stay in power by force," Fakhru added during the meeting held by Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal, BNP's women wing, at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Sunday (9 April).

Death in 'custody': HC asks to withdraw Rab officials involved in Sultana's detention

Regarding the controversy surrounding the Digital Security Act (DSA), Fakhrul said, "The United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHCR) recently remarked that this law needs to be amended to a great extent and two particular sections have to be dropped. 

"In response to this, our information minister made it clear that this law will not be abolished. With this law, Awami League wants to silence the voice of the people."

Fakhrul said, "Democracy is not present in our country. Due to the lack of which noone enjoys any rights now. The government has put in place many laws to survive, and remain in power by force.

"They have changed the basic premises of the country's constitution."

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Custodial death / RAB / Awami League (AL) / sultana jasmine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Implementing circularity in the fashion industry of Bangladesh has some challenges but by addressing these properly, we can reap the enormous benefits it offers. Photo: Reuters

The imperatives of circular fashion

2h | Panorama
Martin Ivens. Illustration: TBS

Intellectuals still have a key role to play in politics

3h | Thoughts
Raisa Adiba. Illustration: TBS

How discriminatory language towards women is normalised in families, workplaces

5h | Thoughts
Policymakers are concerned that increased profit margins may have a big role to play in inflation. Photo: Reuters

How company profits are keeping prices high

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Potters are busy in Munshiganj on the occasion Naboborsho

Potters are busy in Munshiganj on the occasion Naboborsho

2h | TBS Stories
How Caffaine Beats Sleep?

How Caffaine Beats Sleep?

4h | TBS Stories
Nahida’s flowers in fashion attires

Nahida’s flowers in fashion attires

4h | TBS Stories
FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

20h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

4
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs