Strengthen anti-govt movement by overcoming all obstacles: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the opposition will have to strengthen its anti-government movement by overcoming all existing obstacles.

"Ruling Awami League wants to stay in power by killing, torturing people and by lodging false cases," the senior BNP leader said while addressing a discussion meeting protesting the custodial death of Naogaon land office employee Sultana Jasmine.

"There is no reason to downplay Jasmine's murder. Awami League wants to stay in power by force," Fakhru added during the meeting held by Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal, BNP's women wing, at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Sunday (9 April).

Regarding the controversy surrounding the Digital Security Act (DSA), Fakhrul said, "The United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHCR) recently remarked that this law needs to be amended to a great extent and two particular sections have to be dropped.

"In response to this, our information minister made it clear that this law will not be abolished. With this law, Awami League wants to silence the voice of the people."

Fakhrul said, "Democracy is not present in our country. Due to the lack of which noone enjoys any rights now. The government has put in place many laws to survive, and remain in power by force.

"They have changed the basic premises of the country's constitution."