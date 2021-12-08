Have shown great generosity to Khaleda: PM Hasina

Politics

UNB
08 December, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 07:03 pm

Related News

Have shown great generosity to Khaleda: PM Hasina

The prime minister said she allowed Khaleda Zia to stay home and receive treatment after postponing her sentence on an executive order on humanitarian grounds

UNB
08 December, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 07:03 pm
File photo of PM Sheikh Hasina and BNP chief Khaleda Zia/Courtesy
File photo of PM Sheikh Hasina and BNP chief Khaleda Zia/Courtesy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said they have shown great generosity to Khaleda Zia by allowing her to stay at home and receive treatment in a hospital freely, though Khaleda's intention was always to hurt the Bangabandhu family. 
 
"What do they expect from us? We allowed her to stay home and she's being taken to hospital for treatment freely. Isn't it enough? Isn't it a great generosity? " Hasina said. 
 
The Prime Minister was addressing a discussion virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban. 
 
Bangladesh Awami Jubo League, the youth wing of the ruling Awami League, arranged the discussion at the city's Krishibid Institute Bangladesh on the occasion of its 49th founding anniversary. 
 
The Prime Minister said she allowed Khaleda Zia to stay home and receive treatment after postponing her sentence on an executive order on humanitarian grounds. "Now she (Khaleda) is receiving treatment in the country's most expensive hospital," she said. 
 
Referring to Khaleda's birthday, Hasina questioned, "What does it mean by the birthday celebration cutting cake on 15 August? It's just to hurt us who lost parents, brothers and children; isn't it? Khaleda Zia celebrates 15 August as her birthday. If so, how can they expect more from me?" she said, adding that several birthday dates of Khaleda Zia have been mentioned as her birthdays in different documents.  
 
Hasina also criticised Khaleda for rewarding and patronising the killers of the Father of the Nation, making a killer of Bangabandhu as the opposition leader in Parliament in 1996, derogatory remarks during the 21 August grenade attack, not allowing former army chief general Mustafizur Rahman to receive treatment at the CMH, and not providing treatment facilities to HM Ershad in jail and Raushon Ershad, and unleashing tortures on AL leaders, including Mohammad Nasim. 
 
"Now, BNP leaders want sympathy and cooperation! But I would like to ask them what Khaleda Zia had behaved (with us). What were the remarks of Khaleda Zia before the 21 August grenade attack?" she said. 
 
At that time Khaleda Zia commented that Sheikh Hasina would never be even the opposition leader, let alone the Prime Minister, and Awami League would not be able to return to power even in 100 years, Hasina said. 
 
"The motive behind all their works is to hurt us, not only by rewarding and patronising the killers (of Bangabandhu) but also in other ways," she said. 
 
Former chairman of Jubo League Jahangir Kabir Nanak and its former general secretary Mirza Azam also spoke at the discussion meeting presided over by Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash. 
 
Jubo League general secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil conducted the discussion. 
 
On 11 November, 1972, Sheikh Fazlul Huq Moni (father of Parash) founded the Jubo League following the directive of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. 
 

Top News

Sheikh Hasina / Khaleda Zia's treatment / Jubo League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

6h | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

9h | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

10h | Panorama
Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

23m | Videos
Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

2h | Videos
Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

2h | Videos
From tea seller to politician

From tea seller to politician

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study