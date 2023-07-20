Hasan urges foreign envoys to abide by Vienna Convention

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the joint statement given by foreign diplomats recently is a clear violation of the code of conduct as per the Vienna Convention.

"I would like to urge the friendly countries to follow the Vienna Convention," he said while replying to a query of reporters over a joint statement of 13 foreign envoys on the attack on Hero Alam, an independent candidate in Dhaka-17 constituency polls, at the meeting room of the ministry at Secretariat.

Earlier, the minister uncovered a book named 'Sangbadikder Smritibhashye Bangabandhu' (Bangabandhu in the memory of journalists) published by Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB).

Dr Hasan said, "The ambassadors in other countries, including India and Pakistan, don't make such statements when violence takes place. Then why is such a statement being made in our country? In fact, some of our political parties and some from civil society provoked them. So, the persons who provoked the diplomats are responsible in this regard."

But, he said, the foreign ambassadors should follow the code of conduct of the Vienna Convention.

Replying to another query over a statement of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the information minister said they (BNP) want to carry out violence and the party has already started creating chaos. And it has been made clear in the statement of Mirza Fakhrul Islam, he added.

He said the government would not sit idle if they carry out violence. The government would take tough actions if anyone carries out violence and creates an unstable situation, he continued.

Besides, Hasan said, the leaders and activists of Awami League (AL) would remain in the field along with the common people.

Earlier in the function, the information minister extended thanks to the PIB for publishing the book.

He said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman did journalism for a few days and he had spiritual relations with journalists. Bangabandhu knew almost all journalists personally and he responded to their (journalists) needs, he added.

Dr Hasan said the book would help all, including the politicians and the journalists.

PIB researchers Akil Uz Zaman Khan and Popy Debi Thapa, among others, were present at the function.

