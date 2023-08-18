Hasan slams BNP's reluctance to appreciate govt's pension scheme

Politics

BSS
18 August, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2023, 08:11 pm

Related News

Hasan slams BNP's reluctance to appreciate govt's pension scheme

He said the country's remarkable progress in all sectors is gaining international appreciations but some 'particular' individuals and some political parties, including BNP, cannot appreciate it

BSS
18 August, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2023, 08:11 pm
Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud. File Photo: BSS
Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud. File Photo: BSS

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud today came down heavily on a section of civil society and BNP for their reluctance in appreciating the universal pension scheme introduced by the government for building a social-welfare state. 

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government has introduced a universal pension scheme for the well-being of the marginal people. Though it is an extraordinary initiative, BNP as well as a section of civil society failed to hail it. The culture of denial and politics of denial don't bring any good for a state," he said.

Hasan, also joint general secretary of ruing Awami League (AL), said this while addressing, as chief guest, the inaugural ceremony of Chattogram City Corporation-Red Crescent Physio Orthopedic Rehabilitation Center at Kadamtali in the port city this afternoon.

He said the country's remarkable progress in all sectors is gaining international appreciations but some 'particular' individuals and some political parties, including BNP, cannot appreciate it.

"It is very much unfortunate for the nation. We have a mindset to welcome any critical opinion. But blind criticism isn't good," he said.

Describing the features of the pension scheme, the minister said it has four programmes and one of those is meant for the very low-income group. 

The government's contribution will be same to the amount of individual's contribution in that programme for ultra poor. 

Giving an example, he said if an individual submits Taka 1000 per month, the government will also provide same amount under the programme.

He said some civil society members who didn't appreciate the initiative might appear in future with what is wrong in the scheme. They don't do anything but make criticisms, he mentioned. 

The minister recalled that after assuming office in 1996, Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had introduced allowances for elderly people and widows with a target to build a humanitarian society and social-welfare state.

Now the government is providing 22 types of allowances and 3000-3500 people are beneficiaries of those allowances from each union parisad of the country.

Hasan said the government is ensuring houses along with lands to marginal people translating the dreams of thousands into reality.

Highlighting the government initiatives in health sector, the minister said a large number community clinics have been set up at grassroots to reach healthcare at people's doorsteps and hospitals are being modernized to provide quality service.

Noting that Red Crescent Society attains confidence and love of the people, the minister said it can also contribute a lot in health sector.

He wished the orthopedic centre established under joint initiative of Chattogram City Corporation and Red Crescent Society will become a symbol of popular and trusted institution to the middle income and lower-middle income people. 

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society Chairman Major General (Rtd.) ATM Abdul Wahab presided over the function while CCC Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury inaugurated the event.

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society Secretary General Kazi Shofiqul Azam, Treasurer MA Salam, its Chattogram City Unit Vice-President Alamgir Parvez, among others, spoke on the occasion.

The center was built a cost of around Taka 60 lakh with the personal funding of MA Salam, treasurer of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society.

Bangladesh / Top News

Hasan / BNP / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

3h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country