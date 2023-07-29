Hasan for resisting BNP's conspiracy to sell off state property to foreigners

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today called upon the people to resist BNP's conspiracy to hand over the country's land and property to global merchants and their arson terrorism.

"This evil force [BNP] wanted to hand over the country's oil, gas, and mines to the world merchants," he told an award giving ceremony at KIB complex in the city's Khamarbari.

Hasan added, "Ant-liberation local and foreign forces had killed our freedom loving people in 1971, too. The people liberated the country by sacrificing their lives. Today, the people also won't allow anyone to hand over the country's land and property to world merchants. They will resist it."



Youth Global Foundation arranged the programme function while the foundation's President Dr Sima Hamid and General Secretary Antu Karim spoke on the occasion.

Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, said BNP leaders became insane after failing to create chaos in the name of rally on Friday.

That's why BNP activists have resorted to arson terrorism again today and carried out sabotage, set fire on private buses and properties, he mentioned.

He said the bus owners may bought those buses with their hard-earned money having dreams but BNP men torched the buses.

But those people had no fault, he said.

Addressing the youths, the minister urged them to boycott those who torch people, ruin people's assets and dreams in the name of politics.

"The country should be saved from the hands of the evil forces. You will have to fight with iron hand against those who want to hand over the country's land and property to world merchants," he said.

Noting that youth's strength is the key weapon to take ahead the country on the path of prosperity the minister said: "We will turn the country into a Sonar Bangla as envisioned by Bangabandhu and a Smart Bangladesh as dreamt by Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina."

Earlier, the minister handed over awards to youths who won prizes in different categories including innovation and entrepreneurship.