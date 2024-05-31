Hasan questions Khaleda’s inaction on bringing Ziaur Rahman's killers to justice

TBS Report
31 May, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2024, 08:14 pm

He mentioned that some have raised questions about the possible involvement of individuals close to or within Ziaur Rahman’s family in his assassination

File photo of Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: BSS
File photo of Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: BSS

Awami League Joint General Secretary and Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud questioned BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's inaction on prosecuting Ziaur Rahman's killers.

"Why did the BNP, under Khaleda Zia's leadership, fail to prosecute the killers of Ziaur Rahman despite being in power for two full terms?" he asked while speaking as the chief guest at a meeting organised by the New York State Awami League at Gulshan Terrace in New York on Thursday (30 May).

He said, "The BNP made various statements on the death anniversary of Ziaur Rahman on 30 May. However, despite being in power, they did not pursue justice for his assassination. Instead, it was Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina who protested this murder." 

He mentioned that some have raised questions about the possible involvement of individuals close to or within Ziaur Rahman's family in his assassination.

"The manner in which his family benefited from his death is unprecedented. Begum Zia received a seven-acre property and substantial bank benefits. Additionally, numerous ships and businesses emerged from Ziaur Rahman's broken briefcase," he added.

On a separate note, Hasan Mahmud called on everyone to unite and remain vigilant against misinformation campaigns against the nation.

