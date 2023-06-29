Hasan prays to save country from conspiracies

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today prayed to the Almighty Allah to protect the country from all sorts of conspiracies - both home and abroad - on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Adha.

The minister told reporters after offering Eid prayers at his village Sukhbilash in Rangunia upazila of Chattogram.

After the prayers, Hasan exchanged greetings with the locals.

Greeting the countrymen, the minister said vested groups have started conspiracies from home and abroad when the country is marching ahead under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Everyone should remain alert against the plotters, he added.

He also prayed for continuation of the present trend of development and progress of the country amid all conspiracies.

Hasan hoped that good sense would arise among the people on the day of holy Eid-ul-Azha who do conflicting politics , kill people through arson attacks and vandalise public property.