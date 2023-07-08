Hasan calls upon BNP to join election to test popularity

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmoud has called upon the BNP to participate in the 12th parliamentary election to test the party's popularity among the people.

"Take part in the elections and see who the people are with," he said, pointing out the BNP, at a view exchange meeting with the current and former local public representatives in Rangunia of his Chattogram-7 constituency on Saturday.

Hasan Mahmud, also the Awami League joint general secretary, expressed optimism that his party will be reelected in the upcoming national polls, saying, "Inshallah, the people of this country will vote again for Sheikh Hasina and elect her as the prime minister for the fourth time in a row".

"The people of this country will not give the BNP and Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir the opportunity to do ill-politics of burning people. In this country, it will not be possible to do politics by burning cars and people, and destroying people's wealth," he added.

Highlighting the development activities of the Awami League government in the last 14 years, he said, "In 2006, the budget of the then BNP government was Tk61,000 crores. This time, the national budget size is Tk7,61,585 crores, up by eleven and a half times".

"Now the villages also have all the facilities of the city. 'Villages will turn into cities' was our slogan in the last election… Now the country has changed, every village in Bangladesh has changed. There is a difference between the picture of Bangladesh today and the picture 15 years ago," he added.

Urging the local public representatives to convey the message of development done by the government to the people, Hasan said, "You build bridges to reach the government's message to the people. So, the message that the country has changed today has to be conveyed to the common people".

The event was moderated by Chattogram North district Krishak League President Shafiqul Islam and Rangunia Upazila Awami League Acting General Secretary Iqbal Hossain with Rangunia Upazila Chairman Swajan Kumar Talukder in the chair.