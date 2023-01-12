Hard for BNP to survive without Jamaat: Quader

Politics

BSS
12 January, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 07:31 pm

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today that it is "very difficult" for BNP to survive without Jamaat.

"We are repeatedly saying the same thing that the BNP is the patron of communal forces. The BNP is the trusted resort for the militant groups," he told a press conference at the Secretariat here.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said BNP and Jamaat are two sides of the same coin, while one of them will be obsolete without the other.

The BNP needs Jamaat to hold big rallies and processions as Jamaat has a bank of its supporters and activists, he said, adding, "If the BNP wants to hold a big gathering, they (BNP) will not be able to hold it without Jamaat".

About a clash in mass sit-in programme in Faridpur, the AL general secretary said there was no chaotic situation on Wednesday, but brickbats were thrown on police from the BNP rally.

There was no chaos on the spot at Mymensingh and no significant incident took place in Dhaka either, he said.

Asked whether the ruling AL is announcing counter programmes, Quader said the AL centrally observed the Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on January 10 and it also had programmes on January 11.

He said Dhaka North and South units of AL, Jubo League, Chhatra League and other affiliated organisations held functions at the upazila level and they are doing so every year, so there is no issue of announcing counter-programmes.

"Our position on BNP's movement remains unchanged. That is - to remain vigilant. We are being careful so that the safety of people's lives and properties cannot be hampered and any element cannot be added to unrest, disorder and violence," he said.

The AL general secretary said the AL men have taken stance on the city streets and they will be there.

"The Awami League is in power, so we have nothing to stage demonstration. But we will hold peace rallies and processions. Protecting people's lives is our holy responsibility. We will remain alert," he said.

Responding to a question, Quader said the BNP has no supreme leader right now, mentioning that Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina will lead her party in the next general elections.

"Who is the leader of BNP? Sometimes they say Khaleda Zia is the BNP's leader and again they say Tarique Rahman is their leader. But both have no eligibility to participate in the polls as they were convicted," he said.

