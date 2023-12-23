Shots fired at residence of independent candidate's supporter in Munshiganj

TBS Report 
23 December, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 05:30 pm

The incident occurred in the Anandapur area of the Munshiganj-03 constituency late at night on Friday (22 December)

In Munshiganj's Mollakandi Union, allegations have been made of gunshots at the residence of a supporter of independent candidate Mohammad Faysal Biplab. 

The incident occurred in the Anandapur area of the Munshiganj-03 constituency late at night on Friday (22 December). 

Mohiuddin Molla, making the allegation, claims that due to their support for the independent candidate, he and his supporters, including AL candidate Advocate Mrinal Kanti Das, Sowkat Dewan, and Babul Kazi, faced several incidents of gunshots at their residence.

Khairul Islam, Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) in Munshiganj, said the police have been sent to the scene for investigation. 

"Legal measures will be taken based on the allegations," he added. 

According to local sources, Heba Molla and Mohiuddin Molla, in support of independent candidate Mohammad Faysal Biplab, held a meeting yesterday evening and believed that this incident happened due to the ongoing rivalry in the election.

