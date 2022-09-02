Gunning down Shaon amounts to killing democracy: Fakhrul

UNB
02 September, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 06:27 pm

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday alleged that gunning down Jubo Dal activist Shaon Mahmud is like killing democracy.

Talking to reporters after visiting Shaon's house here, he also said the government has violated people's democratic and human rights by attacking BNP's peaceful programmes and firing at party leaders and activists in different parts of the country.

"Shaon's murder was not just the killing of a person. He lost his life for raising his voice in favour of democracy and people's rights and demands. It's the killing of an ideal and the killing of democracy and people's dreams," Fakhrul said.

The BNP secretary general claimed police killed Shaon by firing at a peaceful rally marking the 44th founding anniversary of their party.

"My brother Shaon was shot dead. His sacrifice will strengthen the democracy of this country and it'll further accelerate our movement. We'll continue our movement in a peaceful and democratic manner," he observed.

Trashing police officers' comment that Shaon was not a Jubo Dal activist, Fakhrul said, "He was a tested, proven and dynamic activist of Jubo Dal…say he doesn't belong to Jubo Dal, but who gave you the right to shoot a person dead?"

He called upon the law enforcers not to comply with any unjust order of the government. "Don't shoot innocent people. You must allow the peaceful programmes."

Stating that their party does not believe in terrorism and violence, the BNP leader said, "I would like to tell the police brothers and law enforcement forces that you're not our enemy. You are children of this country. It's your responsibility to protect the independence of the country. It's not your responsibility to shoot at innocent people just listening to Awami League."

He also warned that the law enforcers must be held accountable and put on trial for such killings someday. "So please don't shoot people like birds unjustly."

Fakhrul alleged that the fascist Awami League government has snatched the voting and other rights of the country's people by annihilating democracy for 15 years.

He recalled that police recently killed Swechchasebak Dal leader Abdur Rahim and Chhatra Dal leader Noor-e-Alam in Bhola in the same way by spraying bullets at a peaceful procession of BNP. "This can't continue in this democratic country."

The BNP leader said their party's founding anniversary programmes were attacked in different other districts, including Manikganj, Sirajganj, Netrokona, Narail and Cumilla.

Fakhrul along with some party leaders visited the slain Jubo Dal activist Shawon's family at East Golap Nagar area in Fatullah around 12 noon.

'Shaon died in BNP firing', alleges brother, sues 5k BNP men

He talked to Shaon's bereaved mother Farida Begum and expressed his profound sympathy to her.

The BNP leader also hugged Shaon's brother Farhad Hossain and consoled him.

On behalf of the party, he also provided Shaon's mother with Tk one lakh as financial assistance.

Meanwhile, a case was filed with Narayanganj Sadar Police Station against 5,000 anonymous people on Thursday night over the death of Shaon allegedly by a bullet fired by police here on Thursday during a clash between the law enforcers and BNP activists.

