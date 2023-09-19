Govt's resignation now only demand of time: BNP

Urging people to participate in their movement, BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas said the resignation of the government is the pressing demand of the time.

"People who are hearing about the movement will not stay at home. Without the collective effort of the people, the government can never be removed from power," he was addressing a party rally at Jinjira in Dhaka's Keraniganj on Tuesday.

Drawing people's attention to the prevailing economic challenges, Mirza Abbas said, "You all know the spiralling prices of commodities in this country."

He criticised the Commerce Minister's explanation that it was due to a syndicate, and when people called for its dismantling, the Minister claimed it was unbreakable.

Mirza Abbas stated that the same situation happened after independence. Artificial famines were held by such syndication, which is still being done today."

Addressing the crowd, he vowed that the BNP would arrange a nationwide movement, including Dhaka, to exert pressure on the government until it resigns.

He urged the people to prepare for a tougher movement, acknowledging that the BNP alone could not topple the government.

Mirza Abbas highlighted the government's formidable arsenal, including the police, RAB, BGB, and the court, but expressed his hopes that the people, through their determination, would free the country.

Commenting on the government's claim that elections would be held in accordance with the constitution, Mirza Abbas raised questions about which constitution. Election under the constitution in which you amended will not be acceptable.

"However, I want to say that the election should be based on the constitution that was passed by the parliament in 1996," Abbas said.

Abbas criticised the administration's assertion that power should not be entrusted to the BNP, reminding them that it's the people who will ultimately determine the country's leadership, saying, "The administration says state power cannot be left in the hands of BNP. A judge said power cannot be left in the hands of the BNP. Who are you to say these things? The people will decide who will come to power."

Meanwhile, at a rally in the Tongi College gate area of Gazipur city, BNP Standing Committee Member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy underscored their commitment to the people and their determination to bring about change.

He declared their movement to be one of utmost significance, stating, "Our movement is now do or die. We cannot tolerate the oppression of Sheikh Hasina any longer."

"We are fighting for the people. If the people stand with us, we will not require SPs and police stations. By ensuring the resignation of Sheikh Hasina, we will be able to protect the voting rights of the people through fair and free elections."

Gayeshwar said the BNP would no longer wait for administrative permission to engage in agitation and struggle, implying that intelligence agencies would be unable to protect the Sheikh Hasina government.

Another member of the BNP Standing Committee, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, stated, "The people are with us. They support the BNP's simultaneous movement to reach one goal: the resignation of the government and the end of dictatorship."

"The people are moving forward unitedly. There is no one with the Awami League, no people support the government, nor are there any foreigners," he said.

Dhaka District and Gazipur city units of the BNP organised the rallies in their respective areas, demanding the government's resignation, elections under a non-partisan neutral government, and the release of Khaleda Zia.