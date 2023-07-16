Govt yet to build confidence, prepare for holding polls: Local observers tell EU

The government is yet to build confidence and make necessary preparations for holding the national polls, local election observers told the visiting exploratory mission of the European Union (EU) during a meeting today.

Speaking to reporters after a two-hour meeting with the delegates starting at 4:30pm, Sharmeen Murshid, chief executive officer of election observation group "Brotee", said, "We have not yet reached the level of preparation needed for the elections and the confidence has not been built. Especially, we do not feel that the application of the Digital Security Act and the amendment in the Representation of the People Bill are good things to that end.

"I do not see the RPO amendment favourably. It will greatly weaken the electoral process," she said.

Sharmeen made the statement in response to the EU delegation's various enquiry regarding the upcoming election, including whether the observers were confident in the Election Commission's ability to hold the polls.

The Brotee CEO said, "We asked the EU to come and observe the election no matter how it may turn out and submit a report accordingly.

"Another thing I told them is the government has gone into fear-mode. They are making wrong decisions because of this."

The government needs to reduce the fear, she said, recommending the government take decisions with a political mindset as well as address the opposition party's demands for fair elections.

Also present at the meeting, Prof Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, chairman of the National Election Observation Authority, said organising inclusive elections is the biggest challenge.

When asked regarding previous elections, he said, "We told the EU that none of the parties are satisfied with the elections of 2014 and 2018. On behalf of the ruling party, the state minister for foreign affairs said there were regrets. The prime minister expressed hope that the next election will not be like the last two. That's why the challenges are different now."

Earlier today, the visiting EU exploratory mission held its scheduled meeting with civil society members regarding the upcoming national election in Bangladesh.

The EU mission arrived in Dhaka on 9 July to survey the atmosphere ahead of the next general polls.

The delegation, which will be visiting Bangladesh till 23 July, includes Dimitra Ioannou, Alves Chritina Dos Ramos, Miller Ian James, Chamagne Christopher and Marie-Helene Enderlin.

The main objective of the visiting mission is to assess the "advisability, usefulness and feasibility" of a possible EU Election Observation Mission (EOM) for the upcoming parliamentary elections, according to the EU Mission in Dhaka.