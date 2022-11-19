Govt won't interfere in national polls: Quader

TBS Report
19 November, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 10:36 pm

Govt won't interfere in national polls: Quader

File photo: Collected
File photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will not interfere in the parliamentary elections.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has done massive development in the country, and they (BNP) are asking her to leave power. They should be ashamed," Quader said while addressing the Gazipur city Awami League's council Saturday (19 November).

Criticising the BNP for complaining to foreign diplomats, the AL leader said, "Ask the foreigners if any of their country has a caretaker government. Elections here will be held in the same way as held in other countries."

About BNP's recent divisional rallies and the massive turnouts, Quader said, "Come to Gazipur and see for yourself. This is what a massive gathering looks like."  

Taking a swipe at the BNP, the AL leader said, "They still dream about going to power. Dream all you want, it will all be rendered useless. The regime change will only happen through election and election only."

Speaking as the chief guest at the Gazipur Awami League council, Quader said, "Ziaur Rahman was the mastermind of 15 August massacre and Tarique Rahman masterminded 21 August attack from Hawa Bhaban to kill Sheikh Hasina. They have plotted to wipe out Bangabandhu's family."

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, asked the BNP to prepare for "the battle against vote rigging, corruption and looting".

Advocate Azmat Ullah Khan, president of Metropolitan Awami League, presided over the council held at the historical Rajbari ground of Gazipur. Convener of the conference preparation committee and State Minister for youth and sports Zahid Ahsan Russell gave a welcome address at the event.

Awami League Presidium Member Abdur Razzaque, Advocate Kamrul Islam MP, Awami League Dhaka Divisional Organising Secretary Mirza Azam MP, and Women Affairs Secretary Meher Afroz Chumki and Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque spoke at the council among others.

The council declared former President of Gazipur Metropolitan Awami League Md Azmat Ullah Khan as president and Ataullah Mondal as acting general secretary.

