Govt will not interfere in city polls: Quader

Politics

BSS
23 May, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 08:55 pm

Related News

Govt will not interfere in city polls: Quader

BSS
23 May, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 08:55 pm
Govt will not interfere in city polls: Quader

Vowing that all upcoming city elections, including the Gazipur city one, will be free and fair, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the government will not interfere in the elections.

"It will be shown that elections can be fair under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he told a protest rally in Dhaka.

Dhaka South City unit of Awami League arranged the rally in front of the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office, protesting the death threat given recently to AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said whether anyone comes to elections or not, the next general elections will be held in the same way.

He said BNP wants to halt the upcoming elections, but the AL in association with the country's people will resist BNP men.

Blaming that BNP wants conflict, instability, disorder and bloodshed in the country, the AL general secretary said the ruling party AL wants to hold elections peacefully to give the country's democracy an institutional shape.

Welcoming foreign observers to the next general elections, he said, "The foreign observers will be invited to the elections".

Quader said BNP is trying to make the next parliamentary polls questionable sensing that the AL's victory cannot be prevented in any way in the upcoming national elections.

Claiming that BNP wants to turn Bangladesh into Pakistan and Afghanistan by killing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said, "I got surprised and the people of Bangladesh were surprised too. Two days have passed since the death threat but Mirza Fakhrul and senior BNP leaders did not utter a single word. All of them are silent spectators."

The AL will not follow the path of conflict, the AL general secretary warned, adding, "But if the BNP hits the AL men, they will not sit idle."

"It is our task to wipe out the evil force from the politics of Bangladesh," he added.

He said the BNP is now on field with a mission to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and this is BNP's one-point.

As the BNP did not get response from people in the last 14 years, the party is following the path of conspiracy to kill the most popular leader Sheikh Hasina, Quader said.

"In the last 24 hours, people across the country understood the sentiments of AL activists. The 1975 and 2023 are not the same. BNP should realise it. The whole country roared. What will happen if Sheikh Hasina is attacked? The AL leaders and activists will not remain idle," he added.

AL Presidium Member Advocate Quamrul Islam, joint general secretaries - Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretary Afzal Hossain and General Secretary of Dhaka South City AL Humayun Kabir, among others, spoke at the rally with Dhaka South City AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi in the chair.

Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / Obaidul Quader

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'Focus on tax evaders': Zero tax payers lament proposed new rule

12h | Panorama
Photo: Maruf Raihan and Plural Works

Mirza Bari village home: A neat archi-type of sustainable design

10h | Habitat
Photo: Hindustan Times

Creative decorating hacks and ideas to transform your small bathroom

12h | Habitat
Infographic: TBS

Phoenix: The bicycle that once carried a generation on its back

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

2h | TBS World
Why South Korean content is so popular

Why South Korean content is so popular

9h | TBS Entertainment
Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

10m | TBS World
Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss