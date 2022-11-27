Govt will not hinder BNP's Dec 10 rally: Quader

Politics

BSS
27 November, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 06:14 pm

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the government will not obstruct the BNP's rally to be held in Dhaka city on December 10.

"But if BNP men try to play game with fire and sticks, we along with the country's people will give them a befitting reply," he said while speaking virtually at the triennial conference of Pirojpur Zilla AL joining from his official residence here.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said as per the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the conference of Bangladesh Chattra League has been rescheduled on December 6 from December 8 so that the BNP can hold its rally properly on December 10.

Terming the BNP a terrorist party, he said a Canadian court declared the BNP as a terrorist party as its politics means arson and vandalism in the name of movement.

It is not easy to make a person, who fled the country on undertakings that he will not do politics in the future, a leader, the AL general secretary said, adding that the time has gone to deceive people.

Responding to the demand of restoration of the caretaker government system, he said: "It is now in museum".

He reiterated that the next general elections will be held in Bangladesh the way it is being held in other countries of the world

AL advisory council member Amir Hossain Amu spoke at the conference as the chief guest with Pirojpur Zilla AL president AKM Awal in the chair.

AL central executive committee member Abul Hasnat Abdullah, joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretary Afzal Hossain, international affairs secretary Dr Shammi Ahmed, industry and commerce affairs secretary Siddiqur Rahman and Pirojpur Zilla AL general secretary M Hakim Howladar, among others, also spoke.

