Govt will not be able to stay in power by force: Rizvi

The government will not be able to stay in power by force, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said.

"This government will not be able to stay in power through the dummy elections and by force. This government will be ousted by the people of Bangladesh. Their fall is inevitable," the BNP leader said while leading a protest march in the capital demanding the release of party leaders and activists.

The protest march started at the Shantinagar intersection and ended at Kakrail on Monday (15 January).

At that time, they also demanded the resignation of the government and the cancellation of the 7 January election.

BNP Health Affairs Secretary Dr Md Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Youth Affairs Secretary Mir Newaz Ali Newaz, Deputy Health Affairs Secretary Parvez Reza Kakon, Central Executive Committee member and former MP Salim Reza Habib, Executive Committee member Professor Aminul Islam, Akramul Hasan Mintu, Rabiul Islam Ravi, Joint General Secretary of Central Chhatra Dal Dr Tauhidur Rahman Awal, Tanti Dal Convener Abul Kalam Azad among others were present at the protest march.